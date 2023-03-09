Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $6.59 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Insider Activity

Ball Stock Performance

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

