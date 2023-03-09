Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.09% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.84 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.67%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.