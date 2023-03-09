Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,547,400 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $79,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,412,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 907,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

