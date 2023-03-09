Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Nasdaq worth $85,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

