Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $61,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $107.16 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.