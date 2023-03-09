Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $66.47 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Dover worth $66,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.