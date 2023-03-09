Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $89.64 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of CrowdStrike worth $89,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $128.92 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

