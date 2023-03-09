Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $97.14 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $97,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

