Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $73,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,200 shares of company stock worth $33,480,591 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.