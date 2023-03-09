Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 65,355 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $46,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dover by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile



Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

