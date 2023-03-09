Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $54,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

CHTR opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

