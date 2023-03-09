Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,122 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

