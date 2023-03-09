Two Sigma Investments LP Has $75.31 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,013 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Republic Services worth $75,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

