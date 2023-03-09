Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $49.28 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,803,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,278,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.