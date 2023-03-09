Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $82,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 81.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

