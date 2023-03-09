Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 71,865 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Skyworks Solutions worth $67,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

