Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 79,271 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $47,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $424.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

