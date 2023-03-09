Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 836,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $52,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of ETSY opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

