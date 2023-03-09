Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 282,258 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 282,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.42% of NetApp worth $57,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.