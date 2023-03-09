Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 93,239 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.35.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

