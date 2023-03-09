UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 3.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $202.86 and last traded at $204.55. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.88.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

