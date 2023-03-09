UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 34,449 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Enphase Energy worth $203,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,674 shares of company stock worth $45,432,532. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $218.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

