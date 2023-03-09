UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 58,803 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Hershey worth $225,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.