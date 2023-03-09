UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,336 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $195,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 414,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,618.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 263,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

