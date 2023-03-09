UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Marvell Technology worth $207,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

