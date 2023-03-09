UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $176.70 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $176,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

