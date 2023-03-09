UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $216.78 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Boston Scientific worth $216,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $8,193,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

