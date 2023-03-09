UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $219.47 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $219,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $250.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

