UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $223.29 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Trane Technologies worth $223,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

