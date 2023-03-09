UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Simon Property Group worth $212,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.00.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

