UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,410 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Altria Group worth $171,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

