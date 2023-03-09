UBS Group Reiterates €15.60 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €11.90 ($12.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.55. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a one year high of €11.67 ($12.41).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

