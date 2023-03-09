UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Down 58.3%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 58.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

UC Asset Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

UC Asset Company Profile

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

