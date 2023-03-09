Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $526.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $524.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.