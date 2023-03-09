Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNCY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of UNCY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,126,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,451. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
