Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNCY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of UNCY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,126,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,451. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

