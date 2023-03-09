Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,607 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

