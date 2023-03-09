United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.
United Natural Foods Price Performance
UNFI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
