United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

