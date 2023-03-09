United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.