Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 4%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 12,371,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,326,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Upland Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.