Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 9,756,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,157,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSE:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.