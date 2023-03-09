Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 9,756,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,157,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 2.02.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.