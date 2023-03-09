USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.20 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.34 billion and $3.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,348,576,505 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

