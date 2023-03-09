Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 49,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $362.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

