Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

APH opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

