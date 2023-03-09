Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.04 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $69,480,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.