Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE A opened at $140.90 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

