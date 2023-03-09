Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,193. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.