Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 225.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

