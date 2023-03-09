Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

