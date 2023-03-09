Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,676,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 636,006 shares.The stock last traded at $67.22 and had previously closed at $66.83.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 839,591 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

