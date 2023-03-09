Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 411,556 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.40% of Paychex worth $3,397,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 111,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

